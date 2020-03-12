INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

INMB traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 4,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,532. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.