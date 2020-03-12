Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 3,640,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $431.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.08. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

