Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

