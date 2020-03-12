InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.34% of InterDigital Wireless worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 35,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.