International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.19% of International Money Express worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $325.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 60.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

