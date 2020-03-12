Investors Purchase High Volume of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $9,079,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $49,124,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $7,119,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $7,075,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. 64,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,803. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.