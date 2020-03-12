iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $29.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.32. 2,216,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.99 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

