iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $94,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 266,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,377,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,814,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,362,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. 700,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

