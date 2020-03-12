iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of iShares Gold Trust worth $72,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 56,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,922,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

