iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. 6,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,242. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

