iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,263 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $69,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $12.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.97 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

