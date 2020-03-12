JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.