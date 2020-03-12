Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 451,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

