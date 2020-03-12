KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

PPRUY stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 106,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,295. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

