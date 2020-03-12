Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 585,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,622. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

