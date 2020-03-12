Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,162. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.65. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein acquired 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,358 shares of company stock worth $45,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

