K&S’s (KPLUF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KPLUF. Pareto Securities raised K&S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded K&S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut K&S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of K&S stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. K&S has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.13.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

