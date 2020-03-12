KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.63 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00019426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $107.41 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.02144306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00198175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00109101 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016501 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

