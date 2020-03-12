Lanxess’ (LNXSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Lanxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091. Lanxess has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

