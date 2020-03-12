Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.55 million.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.