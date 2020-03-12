Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 4,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,179. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Securities lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

