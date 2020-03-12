Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LIMAF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Linamar has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

