Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 724,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $6,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 306,565 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 31,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.