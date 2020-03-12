Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

