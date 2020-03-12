Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $9.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

