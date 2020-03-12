Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGLN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,510. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

