Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,774 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,921,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Standpoint Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

FL traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 546,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

