Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $910,000 in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,990. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

