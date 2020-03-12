Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $947,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,755,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.