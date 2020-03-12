Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $74,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $8.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,364,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

