MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $77,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $4,479,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $15.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.17. 170,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.