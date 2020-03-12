Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $18.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.14. The company had a trading volume of 844,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.16. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

