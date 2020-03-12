Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NYSE:MET traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 1,211,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,461,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

