Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Posts Earnings Results

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Microsaic Systems stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04. Microsaic Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.12 ($0.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.