Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Microsaic Systems stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04. Microsaic Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.12 ($0.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

