Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Posts Earnings Results

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Microsaic Systems stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.04. Microsaic Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.12 ($0.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06.
Microsaic Systems Company Profile
