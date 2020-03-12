Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.