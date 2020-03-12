Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,870,142. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,684,914 shares of company stock valued at $41,609,045.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

