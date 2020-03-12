Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,233 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

Shares of IAC traded down $20.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.60. 126,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $181.82 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,492,670 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

