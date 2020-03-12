Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,447 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 193,780 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth $501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.36. 2,524,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

