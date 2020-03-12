Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 578 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $27,817,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.59. 61,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.75 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.59 and a 200-day moving average of $362.87.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.