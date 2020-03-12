Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 814 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $6.86 on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 1,563,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

