Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:MLR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.