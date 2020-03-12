Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%.

NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,713. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

