Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.32

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$11.32 ($8.03) and last traded at A$12.23 ($8.67), with a volume of 534059 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$12.85 ($9.11).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$16.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.