Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%.

MCRI stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

