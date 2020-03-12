Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MONRF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Moncler has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

