Monroe Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

