Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,795 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $81,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,601. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

