Morgan Stanley Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $93.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 803,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,616. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

