Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016700 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $113.11 million and $48.67 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00500993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.04679957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00055368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014593 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 111,526,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,526,686 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

