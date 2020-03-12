Nebulas Trading Down 44.1% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00004218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00500993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.04679957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00055368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,706,396 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Neraex, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

